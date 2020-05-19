From the Santa Fe New Mexican:

May 20, 1920: A Price-Cutting Wave is Slowly Drawing Nearer and Nearer to Santa Fe

May 20, 1970: WASHINGTON — Three members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation are declining to disclose their net financial worth, but the fourth, Rep. Manuel Lujan, Jr., says he’s worth about $147,000.

... Lujan made a full statement; Sen. Joseph Montoya, D-N.M., and Rep. Ed Foreman, R-N.M., listed holdings, but withheld information on net worth; and Sen. Clinton P. Anderson, D-N.M., declined to make a statement on either.

May 20, 1995: Imagine this scenario:

Gov. Gary Johnson, who campaigned on the promise to abolish the 6-cent gasoline tax, has been in office less than six months when one of his Cabinet secretaries shows up at a legislative committee meeting to ask for more money. From a gasoline tax.

Impossible?

It happened Friday, when Environment Department Secretary Mark Weidler told Legislative Finance Committee members that an environmental clean-up fund nearly gutted as a result of the gasoline tax repeal will be $1.1 million in the red without more money.

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.