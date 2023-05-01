From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

May 2, 1923: Las Vegas, May 2 — A Las Vegas delegation will go to Santa Fe in the near future to consult with the Santa Fe chamber of commerce to make plans for the beautifying of northern New Mexico, especially the route between Las Vegas and Santa Fe.

May 2, 1973: Santa Fe Police Chief Felix Lujan requested parents to instruct their small children not to play near the Santa Fe River which has risen since snows began melting recently.

