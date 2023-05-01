May 2, 1923: Las Vegas, May 2 — A Las Vegas delegation will go to Santa Fe in the near future to consult with the Santa Fe chamber of commerce to make plans for the beautifying of northern New Mexico, especially the route between Las Vegas and Santa Fe.
May 2, 1973: Santa Fe Police Chief Felix Lujan requested parents to instruct their small children not to play near the Santa Fe River which has risen since snows began melting recently.
Lujan said he has received many telephone calls from motorists who have observed school children walking in the river bed and playing near the water.
“I want parents to order their children to stay away from the river,” Lujan said. “The river has a lot of water in it and some sections are deep. The river is running very fast and a small child could fall in and drown.”
May 3, 1998: Since Peter Looker arrived from Pennsylvania to manage the Santa Fe County Juvenile Detention Facility, life there hasn’t been the same.
Detention officers have been renamed life-skills workers. Lockdown is called quiet time. And television sets have been unplugged and piled up in an off-limits closet.
Looker works for Abraxas, which was until recently a privately owned independent company specializing in juvenile detention. Cornell Corrections Inc., Santa Fe County’s private jail operator, bought Abraxas last September, turning over all its juvenile programs to the new division, including the 40-bed facility attached to Santa Fe County jail.