From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 2, 1920: What the citizens of Las Vegas have done toward the upbuilding of their town well illustrates what can be done by cooperation and persistent boosting. The merchants are live wires and they get strongly behind any movement that spells development for their city. They dig down into their pockets and help along any proposition for a more beautiful or greater Meadow City. They have made Las Vegas a city really beautiful and not only that but they have put it on the map as a trade center, a distributing point — she still continues to grow and stands a good chance of being the largest city in New Mexico.
May 2, 1945: HITLER’S POWER in Germany started from his decision to “dress up” and “address” the youth of the land, according to the charming and attractive-looking Mrs. Maurice Simon, native of Vienna, who spent two days in Santa Fe. … Mrs. Simon says that Hitler, with a diabolical genius for organization, saw the power in taking ragged youths off the streets, sticking them in uniforms, and building up a “new Germany.”
May 2, 1995: Gov. Gary Johnson’s latest campaign contributions report shows gambling interests picked up nearly half of the $185,000 tab for his inaugural celebrations.
The report filed Monday shows racetracks and Indian tribes with gambling operations gave Johnson $84,500 for the inaugural.
