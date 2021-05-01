From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 2, 1921: Clean-Up Week Is On. Do It Now and You’ll Have Leisure to Push the Other Fellow.
May 2, 1946: An agreement between the Laboratory of Anthropology and the Indian Arts fund, designed to give Santa Fe the world’s finest single collection of Indian arts and crafts, was made public today.
May 2, 1971: Asst. Police Chief Feliciano Lujan was named Santa Fe’s chief of police Saturday by Mayor George Gonzales.
The action followed a 2 to 1 vote of the City Council police committee to accept the resignation of Chief David Gonzales.
May 2, 1996: Erosion from the 16,442-acre Dome Fire could surpass the serious soil erosion that followed the La Mesa Fire, which burned in the same general area southwest of Los Alamos National Laboratory 19 years ago, a fire expert said Wednesday.
