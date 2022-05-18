May 19, 1922: The Tourist Season Is Well Under Way — and the Need for the Camp Ground More Pressing Daily.
May 19, 1947: City police today began a roundup of unlicensed bicycles, having borrowed a truck and two prisoners from the street department. They planned to visit all school grounds.
So far this year, they said, only 657 tags have been issued. The total for last year was 973 and the police were sure there had been an increase in the number of bicycles since then.
By noon the police had brought in 70 bikes.
May 19, 1972: The June draft call will mean callups for 135 New Mexico men, State Selective Service officials said today.
The draft call will include registrants born in 1952 in the first priority pool with lottery numbers 1-35, Col. Gilbert Sena of the Selective Service System said.
May 19, 1997: A Texas and Colorado proposal to study tripling the amount of water stores in Abiquiú Lake has angered New Mexico's state engineer and worried lakefront landowners and acequia users down river.
Jack Hammond, Texas commissioner for the Rio Grande Compact, said states relying on water from the Rio Grande system need to decide soon where to collect and store more water during wet years to provide for farming and city use in dry years. Groundwater supplies for Albuquerque and El Paso are falling, Hammond said.