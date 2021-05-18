From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 19, 1921: Typhus Expert Will Probe Navajo Plague
Dr. Goldberger of U.S. Public Health Service Expected on Reservation to Investigate Deadly Outbreak 30 miles From Shiprock.
May 19, 1971: Santa Fe's water supply receives "inadequate treatment" and the Public Service Company of New Mexico is in "direct violation of ... the U.S. Public Health Service Drinking Water Standards," a Health and Social Service Department (HSSD) official charged today.
The city's tap water contains organisms which are "normal inhabitants of streams and other surface waters, but they are not acceptable in finished domestic waters," said a letter released by Joe Harris, Environmental Service Manager for Region II of the Environmental Improvement Agency of the HSSD.
May 19, 1996: The extraordinary fire danger that prevails in Northern New Mexico's pine-choked mountains this hot, dry, windswept spring has put the 1.5 million-acre Santa Fe National Forest on a war footing.
About $166,000 in emergency funding has poured in from Washington, D.C., headquarters over the past four weeks, enabling forest officials to assemble an army of manpower and equipment at various locations in and near Santa Fe.
