May 19, 1920: William G. McAdoo, former secretary of the treasury and regarded as a leading Democratic presidential nomination possibility now at Colorado Springs with his wife, daughter of President Wilson, plans to make the trip from Colorado Springs to Taos, N.M., by automobile in a few days, according to an Associated Press dispatch. It is understood they will come on down to Santa Fe after a stay in the old pueblo.
May 19, 1945: Monday is to be "Infantry Day" in Santa Fe, according to a proclamation issued by Mayor Manuel Lujan.
May 19, 1970: Experts warned Monday that the state's oil fields may dry up in just a few years, with a resulting drop in the economy and state revenues.
May 19, 1995: Santa Fe city and county officials hope to accomplish in the next week what they failed to do in the past six months — find a compromise on the proposed mountain ordinance.
The Extraterritorial Zoning Authority postponed any decisions Thursday on the ordinance, which would limit development on the mountains east of Santa Fe.
