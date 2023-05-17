May 18, 1923:In reply to an urgent query by the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce, Commissioner of Indian Affairs Burke has finally specifically stated that there is no objection to the Pueblos continuing their ceremonial dances and staging them at the Santa Fe Fiesta. As the Indian dances are one of the biggest drawing cards at the Fiesta, this information is most gratifying. The New Mexican since the receipt of the Burke letter by New Mexico Pueblos, has insisted that it could not be ignored and that a definite statement from the commissioner was imperative to clear up the situation. The Chamber of Commerce and state museum took the same position. The statement has been forthcoming and so far as we are concerned the controversy is at an end.
May 18, 1948: Process servers were searching the state for Beatrice Roach today to challenge her right to run for Democratic nomination for secretary of state. The complaint, brought by “taxpayers” through a Santa Fe lawyer, charges the slim, good-looking gal to be shy of the 30 years required to hold the office. They claim they have dug up a birth certificate in Sapulpa, Okla., showing Mrs. Roach to have been born there April 15, 1919, making her 3½ months shy of the required 30.
May 18, 1973: The 1973 edition of The New Mexican’s Northern New Mexico Travel Guide, included in today’s editions, perhaps should be called a “do-it-yourself” publication.
The tabloid, biggest such package ever published by The New Mexican, required two press runs — and even then, the bulk was so great that the newspaper’s inserting machines were overwhelmed. Hence your copy of the guide is inserted today in two parts.
May 18, 1998: Repaving work that backed up traffic for miles on the southbound lanes of U.S. 84/285 south of Pojoaque on Sunday had motorists wishing they would have stayed home.
“This is a royal pain in the ass,” said an older man, barely crawling by in a car. He didn’t give his name, but his opinion seemed to represent the general consensus.
And drivers should expect more delays this week as work continues on a 10-mile road resurfacing project.