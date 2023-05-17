From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

May 18, 1923: In reply to an urgent query by the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce, Commissioner of Indian Affairs Burke has finally specifically stated that there is no objection to the Pueblos continuing their ceremonial dances and staging them at the Santa Fe Fiesta. As the Indian dances are one of the biggest drawing cards at the Fiesta, this information is most gratifying. The New Mexican since the receipt of the Burke letter by New Mexico Pueblos, has insisted that it could not be ignored and that a definite statement from the commissioner was imperative to clear up the situation. The Chamber of Commerce and state museum took the same position. The statement has been forthcoming and so far as we are concerned the controversy is at an end.

May 18, 1948: Process servers were searching the state for Beatrice Roach today to challenge her right to run for Democratic nomination for secretary of state. The complaint, brought by “taxpayers” through a Santa Fe lawyer, charges the slim, good-looking gal to be shy of the 30 years required to hold the office. They claim they have dug up a birth certificate in Sapulpa, Okla., showing Mrs. Roach to have been born there April 15, 1919, making her 3½ months shy of the required 30.

