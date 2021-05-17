From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 18, 1921: The Santa Fe of today is the city of schools and churches and is intelligently American and intensely patriotic. New Mexico possesses resources which, developed, would enrich a world.
May 18, 1946: El Chivo, who can qualify as a philosopher on one bottle of muscatel, thinks he sees right and truth prevailing in the primary campaign.
May 18, 1971: Attorney General David L. Norvell revealed today that he has reached an agreement on claims against Los Banos Encantados de Santa Fe. But some appeal argument before the Supreme Court is still in the offing.
Norvell said that Los Banos has satisfied all complaints filed with his office up to Feb. 10 this year, so that no further action will be taken on them.
May 18, 1996: Firefighting officials from around the state came to Santa Fe on Friday to call for a temporary ban on fireworks in drought-parched New Mexico. But the state Corporation Commission postponed a decision for at least a week.
After a daylong hearing at the Capitol, Commission Chair Gloria Tristani said she was ready to vote for a ban “because of the extreme weather conditions and fire fire risk that we heard about today.”
But Commissioner Jerome Block said he wanted more time.
