May 17, 1923: Another case of smallpox was reported to the Public Health bureau from Gallup today.
Previously no new cases had been reported for two weeks and it was believed the epidemic there was a thing of the past. The one new case was not believed to furnish any occasion for any alarm that there might be a flare-up. In view of the fact that 80 percent of the population has been vaccinated, it was thought this case likely to be the last.
May 17, 1948: A wall fell down at the penitentiary today, but nobody ran away.
A section of brick facing, 75 to 80 feet long and about four feet high above the entrance of the penitentiary garage fell early today. It struck two trucks which were parked in the doorway. Men were working inside the building, but none was injured.
The garage is located outside the prison yard near the women prisoner’s quarters.
May 17, 1973: ALBUQUERQUE (UPI) — The new owner of once booming “company” town of Madrid, N.M., said today he plans to spend
$5 million to develop the coal mine center as a tourist attraction and motion pictures location.
At a news conference this morning, it was announced that Madrid had been sold to an investment group headed by Fred T. Ballentine, a Palo Alto, Calif., realtor.
May 17, 1998: It was the state’s last training ground for young men wanting to become Roman Catholic priests.
But when Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary in Santa Fe closed last week after 51 years, it was not a time of sadness for the many priests and former seminarians who packed the school’s small chapel for a final Mass. Instead, it was a sign of the times.
The Catholic priesthood is changing. These days, fewer young men are entering the vocation. They are being replaced by older men for whom the priesthood is often a second career. And fewer young men means less need for college seminaries, which provide undergraduate training for priests.
“This is just another change,” said the Rev. Adam Ortega y Ortiz, a 1987 graduate of the seminary. “It was time. The seminary was no longer serving the needs of the archdiocese.”