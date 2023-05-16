From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

May 17, 1923: Another case of smallpox was reported to the Public Health bureau from Gallup today.

Previously no new cases had been reported for two weeks and it was believed the epidemic there was a thing of the past. The one new case was not believed to furnish any occasion for any alarm that there might be a flare-up. In view of the fact that 80 percent of the population has been vaccinated, it was thought this case likely to be the last.

Recommended for you