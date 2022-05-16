May 17, 1922: W. Trigg, of Buchanan, closed a deal the first of the week, whereby he will sell over 700 head of cattle to W.S. Day of Roswell. It is stated that Mr. Day will also lease the Trigg ranch for the season.
May 17, 1947: Tourist travel through national parks and monuments in the Southwest shows possibilities of establishing a new record this year, M.R. Tillotson, director of the park services Region 3 headquarters, said here today.
May 17, 1972: FARMINGTON, N.M. (UPI) — Supporters of George Wallace’s bid for the presidency said Tuesday they will continue to organize for the June primary in hopes the Alabama governor remains an active candidate.
“We’re all hoping and praying Gov. Wallace is able to continue his campaign,” said Dr. Raymond Sitta, the Farmington doctor who is the Wallace state campaign chairman.
Sitt said the state organization had hoped Wallace could have campaigned in New Mexico but said those plans now rested with Wallace’s ability to recover from the wounds suffered in Monday’s assassination attempt.
May 17, 1997: Santa Feans for Responsible Growth, a group of prominent local developers, real estate professionals and others, on Friday voted overwhelmingly against endorsing the conceptual plan for the city’s 50-acre rail-yard property that the City Council will consider next week.
… Group members at Friday’s meeting expressed skepticism about the commission’s proposals for how the city should pay for the $25 million parcel. The city must begin making $1.6 million annual bond payments next year.