From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 17, 1921: State Claims Water For Half Million Acres From San Juan
May 17, 1946: A 10-year-old Santa Fe boy has been stricken with infantile paralysis of the type now occurring in San Antonio, Tex., and the district health office has set up safeguards to prevent the spread of the disease.
May 17, 1971: Escaped murderer Bobby Gene Garcia, 24, was back in New Mexico State Penitentiary today under maximum security and without prison privileges after six days of freedom from the institution.
He was recaptured Sunday in Albuquerque.
Garcia termed his period of freedom “a nice vacation.”
May 17, 1996: ESPAÑOLA — Two teen-age boys fishing from the bank of Riverside Lake in Española on Wednesday found the body of a newborn baby girl floating on the pond’s surface in a knotted, plastic garbage bag.
