From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 17, 1920: Movies One Of Chief Causes Of Numerous Divorces In America, Committee Reports
Lax Laws and Booze Also Blamed By Baptists for Breaking Up Homes.
May 17, 1945: On recommendation of the State Parole Board, Governor Dempsey has granted seven conditional releases and commuted sentences of 25 penitentiary inmates.
May 17, 1970: Santa Fe Fire Chief Tom Broome said today fire protection for Santa Fe is in no way jeopardized by the announced resignation of the Fire Department Administrator and a paid fireman Friday.
May 17, 1995: Santa Fe lost the competition for a huge new state prison as Lt. Gov. Walter Bradley announced Tuesday that the 1,200-bed facility will be built in Hobbs.
Rep. Ben Lujan, D-Nambé, maintained that politics cost Santa Fe about 200 jobs with a payroll of $5 million or $6 million.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.