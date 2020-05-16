From the Santa Fe New Mexican:

May 17, 1920: Movies One Of Chief Causes Of Numerous Divorces In America, Committee Reports

Lax Laws and Booze Also Blamed By Baptists for Breaking Up Homes.

May 17, 1945: On recommendation of the State Parole Board, Governor Dempsey has granted seven conditional releases and commuted sentences of 25 penitentiary inmates.

May 17, 1970: Santa Fe Fire Chief Tom Broome said today fire protection for Santa Fe is in no way jeopardized by the announced resignation of the Fire Department Administrator and a paid fireman Friday.

May 17, 1995: Santa Fe lost the competition for a huge new state prison as Lt. Gov. Walter Bradley announced Tuesday that the 1,200-bed facility will be built in Hobbs.

Rep. Ben Lujan, D-Nambé, maintained that politics cost Santa Fe about 200 jobs with a payroll of $5 million or $6 million.

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.