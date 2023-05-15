May 16, 1923: Don't wait for the Chamber of Commerce Fiesta committee to come and call on you. Just because they are business men, as busy as you are, don't add to their work. Take your check and hand it to R.L. Ormsbee, or Edgar L. Street. or J.C. McConvery, or Carl Bishop.
The gate receipts of the Santa Fe Fiesta last year were $4,300.
The Chamber of Commerce wants a $3,500 cash guarantee this year.
May 16, 1973: Citing increased costs, Mountain Bell Telephone Co. has asked the New Mexico Corporation Commission for permission to hike its rates.
Mountain Bell proposed July 1 increases in installation charges and in the basic monthly charge for business and residential telephones.
The increase would mean that residential users in Santa Fe and Los Alamos would be charged 30 cents more for single-party phones. Business rates would increase 65 cents a month.
May 16, 1998: The board of directors of The Santa Fe Opera announced on Friday the retirement of founder and general director John Crosby on Sept. 30, 2000, and the appointment of associate general director Richard Gaddes as his successor.
The announcement came about six weeks before the opening of the opera's 42nd season in its new $18 million theater — at which Crosby will conduct Puccini's Madama Butterfly, the same opera he conducted on opening night in 1957.
Crosby, 71, has run what many consider the nation's foremost summer opera festival since founding it in 1957. He has the longest tenure of any working opera impresario in the country.