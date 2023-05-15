From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

May 16, 1923: Don't wait for the Chamber of Commerce Fiesta committee to come and call on you. Just because they are business men, as busy as you are, don't add to their work. Take your check and hand it to R.L. Ormsbee, or Edgar L. Street. or J.C. McConvery, or Carl Bishop.

The gate receipts of the Santa Fe Fiesta last year were $4,300.

Recommended for you