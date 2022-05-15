May 16, 1922: The fur is flying in large mouthfuls in the Morning Journal — Carl Magee — Evening Herald — Henning-Hughes’s newspaper amenities in Albuquerque and the liveliest chapter in the Duke City newspaper seems to be opening. Magee has announced that he is going to discuss “personal habits” and be “personal and ruthless.” The Herald is sticking to its insistent demand that Magee tell what he is going to do about the Journal bonds which it says have never been delivered to buyers after something like a year has passed.
May 16, 1947: More than 400 Boy Scouts are expected to gather at Santa Fe’s Plaza tomorrow afternoon at 1 for the opening of their three-county jamboree, Jack Stoltz, Santa Fe scout executive said today.
May 16, 1972: Santa Fe public school students fall behind state and national standards on general achievement tests, reported the Educational Evaluation Committee for the Santa Fe schools Monday.
May 16, 1997: A San Francisco-based land conservation organization has signed an agreement with actress Shirley MacLaine to purchase her 36-acre hilltop property on Atalaya Mountain for the purpose of transferring it to the Santa Fe National Forest.
Under the plan, the agency would allow the thickly forested land — which has been on the market for $1.6 million — to be used for public recreation, primarily hiking.
The parcel, surrounded by Santa Fe forest land, is undeveloped and near the popular Atalaya Mountain hiking trail.