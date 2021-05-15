From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 16, 1921: Thomas Benton Catron, for fifty-four years a member of the New Mexico bar and for decades a leading lawyer of the southwest; prominent for half a century in republican politics of this city, county and state; at one time territorial delegate in congress and one of the two United States senators first to represent New Mexico as a state, died of cirrhosis of the liver at 8 o’clock yesterday morning at his home on Grant avenue in Santa Fe. Senator Catron was eighty years old last fall. He had been ill for the past two years and in bed for the past six months, suffering with attacks of bronchitis in addition to the liver trouble.
May 16, 1946: Approximately 2,000 fishermen trying their luck around El Vado dam on the Chama river yesterday on the opening day of trout fishing were disappointed and very few fish were reported caught in that area.
Fishing on most of the smaller streams, however, was “very good,” Assistant State Game Warden Homer Pickens reported.
May 16, 1971: ALBUQUERQUE — Atty. Gen. David Norvell defended Saturday his involvement in activities which critics say don’t normally come under the attorney general’s scope of authority.
Referred specifically to his efforts in the field of cloudseeding and his intervention in the Massachusetts case seeking a prohibition against requiring American servicemen to serve in an undeclared war.
May 16, 1996: Tesuque Pueblo has gone to court to bar others in the Tesuque valley from using water from the Rio Tesuque until the pueblo can irrigate its own fields.
Pueblo attorney Susan Williams said the court action is the first time a New Mexico tribe has asserted its senior right to water at the expense of other water rights holders.
