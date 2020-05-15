From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 16, 1920: The City of Santa Fe spends less for its upkeep, according to its size, than any other city west of the Mississippi. So stated Judge Reed Holloman in his address before the Santa Fe Woman’s club, under the auspices of the civic and welfare department of the club, Tuesday afternoon in the Museum.
May 16, 1945: Arthur Ortiz, former mail carrier, now in the Army, is home on furlough. Two other former Santa Fe Post Office employees work with him at the San Francisco APO — Benny Chavez and Medardo Roybal.
May 16, 1970: Talk’s cheap, as word-weary Westerners know too well.
Police Chief Donald Grady, new to town and already looking for ways of modernizing Santa Fe’s approach to law enforcement, last fall made a rash remark. His commanders, he said, have been given “a mandate to reduce crime in Santa Fe by 50 percent in the next few months.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.