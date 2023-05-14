From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

May 15, 1923: We've Got Until Thursday Night to Put the 1923 Fiesta Over. To Let it Slide Would be a Catastrophe

May 15, 1948: For the first time in fifty years, almost to the day, the Regimental Standard of the First Volunteer Cavalry, later renamed Teddy Roosevelt's Rough Riders, now in the possession of Mrs. Frederick Muller of 111 West Manhattan, flew on the capitol grounds on the occasion of the world premiere festivities of Enterprise's "Four Faces West," the Harry Sherman production, which co-stars Joel McCrae, Frances Dee and Charles Bickford.

