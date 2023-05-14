May 15, 1923: We've Got Until Thursday Night to Put the 1923 Fiesta Over. To Let it Slide Would be a Catastrophe
May 15, 1948: For the first time in fifty years, almost to the day, the Regimental Standard of the First Volunteer Cavalry, later renamed Teddy Roosevelt's Rough Riders, now in the possession of Mrs. Frederick Muller of 111 West Manhattan, flew on the capitol grounds on the occasion of the world premiere festivities of Enterprise's "Four Faces West," the Harry Sherman production, which co-stars Joel McCrae, Frances Dee and Charles Bickford.
May 15, 1973: Santa Fe Downs Board Chairman Walter Goodwin said negotiations will continue today between majority stockholders of the Downs and Toledo, Ohio, businessman Leonard Fruchtman over the sale of the Santa Fe racing facility.
"We may reach agreement sometime today," Goodwin said late yesterday. "Mr. Fruchtman is staying on in hopes we can reach agreement."
May 15, 1998: It's the mother of all long shots, but somebody's gotta win it.
This week millions of people will ask themselves: Why not me?
Ticket sales for the multistate, multimullion-dollar Powerball lottery game, which New Mexicans have been playing for about a year and a half, are expected to reach record highs today and Saturday, as players in 20 states and the District of Columbia buy the $1 tickets in a quixotic attempt to become overnight millionaires.