May 15, 1947: City to Build Fire Station On South Side
City Clerk Lawrence Tamme was directed by the city council last night to make arrangements for the sale of bonds and call for bids for the construction of a new fire station, Santa Fe’s second.
... The station would be built on land owned by the city at Montezuma and Hancock streets.
May 15, 1972: Almost 200 students, among them the first prison inmates ever to win degrees from a New Mexico college, were handed diplomas at College of Santa Fe yesterday and were told by Rep. Manuel Lujan (R-N.M.) to “get involved” in the issues of the day.
The 182 graduates included 74 from Santa Fe and 20 from elsewhere in New Mexico.
Six were current or former inmates at the State Penitentiary, and were the first to graduate from the college’s four-year-old prison-study program. All six graduated with honors, and all were in attendance.
May 15, 1997: New Mexico Democrats lost the governorship in 1994, six legislative seats in 1996 and, in what might have been the crowning blow, Northern New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District seat on Tuesday.
Republican Bill Redmond’s stunning upset victory over Democrat Eric Serna in what had been considered a Democratic stronghold staggered the Democrats — they’re supposed to be New Mexico’s majority party, remember? But many party leaders Wednesday still maintained they are not in downward spiral.