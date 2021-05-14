From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 15, 1946: The Democratic senatorial campaign swings into eastern New Mexico tomorrow with Senator Chavez scheduled to visit Roswell and Governor Dempsey to speak at Tucumcari. Both spoke last night, Senator Chavez telling a Hobbs barbecue and rally of his activities on the senatorial committee and advocating passage of a measure before Congress which he said would aid communities in their educational and health programs.
The senator also stressed the need for industrialization in the southeast section of the state, citing the natural resources available and the learning derived from the war on how to manufacture.
Speaking before the Negro population of Hobbs at a later meeting Chavez expressed his views against racial intolerance and declared "I am not going to give you any special privileges because you are Negroes, but I am going to help you all I can because you are American."
May 15, 1996: More than 30 new homes, some selling for as little as $55,000, will soon be available in a new section of Tierra Contenta, thanks to a land trust created by the Santa Fe Community Housing Trust, a grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank and funds from Century Bank.
There will be a total of 35 homes built, ranging in price from $55,000 to $85,000, available to local individuals and families with incomes ranging from $18,000 or less to no more than about $35,000.
