From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 15, 1920: Chiefs And Solons In A Pow-Wow
House Indian Committee to See Caciques at Tesuque on Sunday Morning.
Indian School Review, Reception And Movies
May 15, 1945: Cold and threatening weather failed to dampen the spirits of goodsized numbers of fishermen who headed for northern New Mexico streams and lakes to observe today’s opening of the general trout season.
May 15, 1970: Fire protection for city residents by paid, trained firemen is in jeopardy today with the announced resignation of Fire Department Administrator John Kearney and a paid city fireman.
Both cited pressures from a poorly trained volunteer firemen’s group which is running the city’s fire department as the reason for the resignations.
May 15, 1995: A low-cost food program in which people work for their food is looking for volunteers in the Santa Fe area. The program is simple and inexpensive, organizers say. Individuals pay a nominal fee, volunteer at least two hours and receive 30 pounds of food, including frozen meats, fresh fruits and vegetables and staples.
