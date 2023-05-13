May 14, 1923: Features of the first graduating exercises ever held by St. Vincent’s Sanitarium and Hospital School for Nurses, Saturday night in the sanitarium, where Miss Anita Segura was given a diploma, were:
The address of the Rev. Father David J. Faulkes, S.J. of Albuquerque, paying a tribute to doctors “who make night the joint laborer of the day,” and to the doctor’s assistants, “who frequently brings back the soul about to flit across the Great Divide.”
The address to the graduate — there was only one graduate — [was] by Dr. Robert C. Brown, house physician of the sanitarium, who declared that “the nursing of the sick by well bred and talented women is distinctly a contribution of modern times.”
May 14, 1948: The Chamber of Commerce crosstown highway proposal is to be taken at a meeting tentatively set for Monday night. The planning commission, city council, CofC, highway department and public roads administration are expected to be represented.
May 14, 1973: ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Indians in New Mexico and Arizona are being shorted in job and education opportunities, health care and access to water, the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights said today.
In a report based on hearings last November in Albuquerque and Phoenix, the commission said it found “a grim picture of living conditions for American Indians” in the two states.
May 14, 1998: TESUQUE PUEBLO — Democratic gubernatorial front-runner Martin Chávez told Indian leaders Wednesday that gambling isn’t part of his vision for New Mexico.
“I don’t like gambling,” Chávez told tribal leaders during an All-Indian Pueblo Council forum Wednesday in the Camel Rock Casino bingo hall.
Chávez, the former mayor of Albuquerque, has come under fire from other candidates in the six-way race for the Democratic nomination for claiming that tribal casinos are to blame for Albuquerque’s current financial woes.