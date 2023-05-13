From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

May 14, 1923: Features of the first graduating exercises ever held by St. Vincent’s Sanitarium and Hospital School for Nurses, Saturday night in the sanitarium, where Miss Anita Segura was given a diploma, were:

The address of the Rev. Father David J. Faulkes, S.J. of Albuquerque, paying a tribute to doctors “who make night the joint laborer of the day,” and to the doctor’s assistants, “who frequently brings back the soul about to flit across the Great Divide.”

