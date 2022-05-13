May 14, 1922: Don't Let It Slip Your Think-tank That 2,000 Visitors Are Going to Be in Santa Fe in June.
May 14, 1947: Edward P. Chase of Albuquerque, former New Mexico attorney general, filed suit in district court today seeking $50,000 from the New Mexico Publishing Co. and Frank C. Rand Jr., president of the firm.
The complaint alleges that Chase was exposed to "public hatred, contempt and obloquy" in an editorial published in the Santa Fe New Mexican last April 19 and seeks $40,000 for damages suffered and $10,000 exemplary damages.
May 14, 1972: Tests conducted here on recycled sewage water by the Water Quality Unit of the Environmental Improvement Agency, showed "favorable but not conclusive results," an EIA spokesman said Friday.
May 14, 1997: In one of the biggest upsets in New Mexico political history, Republican Bill Redmond narrowly defeated Democrat Eric Serna on Tuesday to capture Northern New Mexico's vacant congressional seat.
With 99 percent of precincts reporting, Redmond, a Los Alamos minister, was the apparent winner with 42 percent of the vote to 40 percent for Serna. Green Party candidate Carol Miller — a major factor in the race — received 17 percent of the vote. About 34 percent of registered voters cast ballots — down from 69 percent in last fall's general election.