May 14, 1921: The annual exhibition of paintings by the Taos Society of Artists opened this week in tis usual blaze of color at the Hug & Sarachek galleries, in Kansas City. It is larger than ever before and boasts three remarkable portraits by Robert Henri ... .
E.L. Blumenschein's "White Blanket and Blue Spruce" is an Indian portrait very true to the Taos type, which often suggests the Arab in dress and figure.
May 14, 1946: The number of fishermen who will turn out tomorrow for the opening of the general season on trout and salmon probably will exceed all previous opening-day crowds, Assistant State Game Warden Homer Pickens said today.
May 14, 1971: The Upper Pecos Association has asked an Albuquerque judge to declare illegal a grant of $3,795,200 for construction of the controversial Elk Mountain Road.
U.S. District Court Judge Edwin L. Mechem heard arguments on the suit Thursday and said he would study the case before issuing a decision.
May 14, 1996: U.S. Attorney John Kelly announced Monday that he will argue in federal court that New Mexico's gambling agreements with Indian tribes are valid.
