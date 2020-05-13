From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 14, 1920: Santa Fe’s Sewage Disposal Will Have To Be Changed Says Health Department
Mayor Winters Believes It’s Up to Penitentiary Officials to Handle Problem.
Health Officials Say River Is Contaminated
May 14, 1945: Perhaps because Mother’s Day and the opening of the Seventh War Loan almost coincide with each other, or perhaps just because mothers know better than anyone else that millions of boys are still far away from home and need our help, the ladies have accepted the responsibility for spearheading the sale of war bonds for the Treasure Department here in Santa Fe County this month.
May 14, 1970: A 48-mile stretch of the Rio Grande plus a couple of miles of the Red River are now assured of perpetual unspoiled beauty.
In ceremonies Wednesday, held on a bluff overlooking the confluence of the two rivers, the Rio Grande, from the bridge at Taos north to the Colorado border and the Red, upstream to a point 800 yards south of the Red River fish hatchery, were declared part of a National Wild Rivers system.
May 14, 1995: Orlando Romero says his grandfather told him never to feel sorry for the birds which, in one of New Mexico’s more intriguing traditions, get torn apart in rooster pulls.
“He said they’re the meanest birds on earth,” Romero, librarian for the Museum of New Mexico, said last week.
