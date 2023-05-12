May 13, 1948: Two men suspected of theft of fishing tackle from Deputy County Treasurer Leon Feldhake's car are being held, city police reported today.
The two, who allegedly pawned the stuff, were picked up on a tip furnished by Sgt. Augustin Grace, one by Investigator Joe Dominguez, the other by Night Capt. "Tiny" Garcia. Most of the loot was recovered.
Dominguez said these two and another man also are suspected of the theft of merchandise from Paul Casados' car.
May 13, 1973: Despite alarm at rising river waters in north central New Mexico, no reports of lives being endangered by high water had been received by nightfall yesterday at the state's flood communication center in Santa Fe.
However, rivers continued to rise yesterday, threatening roads, bridges, and homes. The National Guard has been alerted for possible flood assistance.
May 13, 1998: It may have taken 15 years, but John Pacheco has literally risen from a tiny plastic kindergarten chair to the top spot at one of New Mexico's fastest growing colleges.
On May 1, the New Mexico native became the third president of Santa Fe Community College.
Hired in 1983 as the school's first dean of instruction by community college founder Bill Witter, Pacheco was among the first people to come on board for what was then an unprecedented experiment.