From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

May 13, 1948: Two men suspected of theft of fishing tackle from Deputy County Treasurer Leon Feldhake's car are being held, city police reported today.

The two, who allegedly pawned the stuff, were picked up on a tip furnished by Sgt. Augustin Grace, one by Investigator Joe Dominguez, the other by Night Capt. "Tiny" Garcia. Most of the loot was recovered.

Recommended for you