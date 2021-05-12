From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 13, 1921: A New Brand of Politics Will Be the Best Refutation of Slanders Against New Mexico.
May 13, 1946: Joseph Lawler, New Mexican sports editor, was called East today by the unexpected death of his mother, Mrs. Irene E. Lawler, at her home, 19 William street, Mt. Vernon, N.Y.
May 13, 1971: LOS ALAMOS — Scientists here today have completed initial work on a nuclear-powered, mole-like drill which they say offers the prospect of a "major scientific development."
The drill, they say, may be able to tunnel under oceans, connecting continents.
May 13, 1996: JEMEZ MOUNTAINS — Amid the devastation of the Dome Fire the startling flashes of color are already there — a bluebird flying to a blackened tree branch, a bright green new blade of grass growing through barely cool ashes.
Life is already returning and renewing after last month's devastating blaze, which burned 16,683 acres of the Santa Fe National Forest and Bandelier National Monument and threatened Los Alamos National Laboratory, Los Alamos and White Rock.
