May 13, 1920: The sister superior of the St. Mary’s hospital in Gallup is making plans to build a large addition to the present building which will be 45x100 feet and three stories high. This will nearly double the capacity of the hospital and work will be started soon.
May 13, 1970: Santa Fe residents handed a vote of confidence to public education yesterday when they accepted the $3.9 million bond issue.
May 13, 1995: For almost half of this year’s senior class at the Santa Fe Indian School, graduation won’t include going to the senior prom, the senior prom, the senior banquet with parents or even the graduation ceremony.
Thirty-three students were suspended after an impromptu “senior ditch day” when they left the school’s closed campus on Cerrillos Road on Monday morning to hold their own barbecue at a nearby residence.
