May 12, 1923: Who lived in the old Palace of the Governors in byegone years? How large was the Plaza 300 years ago? What is the School of American Archaeology? What is there in the New Museum or the Palacio for the visitor to see? What may be roundin the basement of the new Museum? Who founded Santa Fe and how old it is? What do you know about the importance of the field of archaeological research in New Mexico? These were a few of the pertinent questions brought up at last week’s meeting of the Kiwanis Club by Wesley Bradfield and Lanaing Bloom of the Museum, staff, and the surprised interest shown by may of the business men present when the speakers answered these questions was demonstration enough of the need for education of our own citizenship about the things that make Santa Fe famous.
May 12, 1948: Banners proclaiming Rough Rider day and the premiere of “Four Faces West” in Santa Fe Saturday have been posted at six ports of entry in the state.
Arrangements for the display were made by the Santa Fe Citizens committee, headed by Judge Miguel A. Otero, in cooperation with the state tourist bureau.
May 12, 1998: Republican Gov. Gary Johnson raised $1.13 million during the past year for his re-election race, which is more than the combined primary election fund-raising of the Democratic challengers for governor.
Among Democratic gubernatorial hopefuls, former Albuquerque Mayor Martin Chávez collected the most contributions, $274,542.