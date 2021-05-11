From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 12, 1921: A Woman Has Poisoned, Successfully, Four Husbands: And They Say They Are Not Ready For the Ballot!
May 12, 1971: A massive search for a convicted killer who broke out of the State Penitentiary Monday went into its third day today with no traces of the man.
State Police, Sheriff’s deputies, State Penitentiary guards and law officers throughout New Mexico and in adjoining states continued the hunt for Bobby Gene Garcia, 24.
May 12, 1996: POJOAQUE — The rumor started Saturday when Pojoaque Gov. Jacob Viarrial told a political rally at his tribe’s Cities of Gold Casino that good news was coming for Indian gaming.
Viarrial claimed that a source in Washington, D.C., had told him the U.S. attorney was going to support the validity of New Mexico’s Indian gaming compacts.
That support most likely would come in a brief being prepared for filing in U.S. District Court in connection with a federal lawsuit over Indian gaming.
