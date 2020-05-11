From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 12, 1920: The Santa Fe band held its annual meeting last night at which time the following officers were elected for the year: O.C. Alarid, re-elected manager and treasurer; Mike O. Alire, re-elected secretary; D.C. McKenzie, leader; Jose Lucero, assistant leaser. Mr. McKenzie has had a wide experience in band work and expects to make the band better this season than it has ever been before. Plans are under way at the present time to resume the summer concerts in the plaza soon.
May 12, 1945: Miss Frances Taichert will become the bride of Lt. Michael Buchsbaum, on Wednesday afternoon at 4:30 at a home wedding at 403 Don Gaspar. There will be a reception for friends at La Fonda immediately following the ceremony.
The bride will be attended by Mrs. Harold J. Gans, matron of honor; Mrs. John T. Murray and Mrs. Allan Young, bridesmaids. Mak. Samuel Kooperstein will be best man and Robert Taichert, the brides’ brother, usher.
May 12, 1970: Lubbock, Tex. — A deadly night-time tornado trailed by hurricane velocity winds has turned this city of 170,000 into a disaster area with 23 known dead and still more bodies believed hidden under debris.
May 12, 1995: There is almost no more space available in New Mexico’s prison system for men, an attorney for the state’s prison inmates said Thursday.
Attorney Mark Donatelli of Santa Fe said the Correction Department’s own projections show that “the prison system will reach maximum capacity in a month or two.”
