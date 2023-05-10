From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

May 11, 1923: A judgment of $3,640 granted Elias Vigil against the A.T. & S.F. railway because of an injured knee cap, which resulted in permanent disability, today was affirmed by the supreme court. The case was brought up from Sandoval county by the railway.

May 11, 1948: Dr. Jose Maldonado, chairman of the city council's sanitation committee, hopes a citywide cleanup can be put on by the last week of May at the latest.

