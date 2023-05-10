May 11, 1923: A judgment of $3,640 granted Elias Vigil against the A.T. & S.F. railway because of an injured knee cap, which resulted in permanent disability, today was affirmed by the supreme court. The case was brought up from Sandoval county by the railway.
May 11, 1948: Dr. Jose Maldonado, chairman of the city council's sanitation committee, hopes a citywide cleanup can be put on by the last week of May at the latest.
His committee has called a public meeting for 7:30 tonight at the city hall to set up an organization.
May 11, 1973: ESPANOLA — Efforts to shore up the badly eroded levees of the Rio Grande River in Espanola have apparently been successful.
City Manager Ray Lopez said today the reinforcement operation is doing the job and it now appeared the river would not overrun the dikes.
May 11, 1998: In some brave new public school world out there, schools keep the same hours as convenience stores. They open at sunrise, close at night and are attuned to students' biological clocks, work shifts and babysitting schedules.
In this world, thousands of ordinary citizens spend their free time sitting patiently with struggling students. Other volunteers show up at appointed times and simply shoot the breeze with trouble youngsters.
Few students drop out. Everyone reads.
Welcome to the public school of the future — sound like a far off dream?
Santa Fe Public Schools officials are hoping it will come to a school near you, and someday soon.