From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 11, 1921: The district attorney’s office today filed suit in the district court against former United States Senator T.B. Catron for $19,951.25, alleged due Santa Fe county in delinquent taxes for the years from 1910 to 1919.
May 11, 1946: The Santa Fe River state park squabble was moving along today.
1—City Sanitarian Mel Hagman notified State Park Commission Chairman C.E. Hollied to remove “trash, litter, rubbish, debris, garbage and excretia” from the park which is there in violation of City Ordinance 626 (Section 26).
May 11, 1971: A search widened today for the only man who has managed to escape twice from the New Mexico State Penitentiary.
Bobby Gene Garcia, 24, has been free more than 24 hours since his escape early Monday. State Police said they had found “no sign” of the convict.
May 11, 1996: WASHINGTON, D.C. — Tribal courts would face new limits in their authority over adoptions of American Indian children under a bill passed Friday by the House. The measure is part of a popular initiative to encourage adoptions by offering $5,000 tax credits to adoptive parents.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.