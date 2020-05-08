From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 11, 1920: 20 Deaths Reported From Diptheria In San Miguel County; 23 Cases Last Week
Heavy Death Rate Shows Need of Prompt Reporting Says the Comissioner
May 11, 1945: Mrs. Wooley Leaves Boys' Club $15,000
Will Aid Materially In Building Swimming Pool, Meem says
May 11, 1970: It was most regrettable that the disruption of peace, violence and potential violence throughout the nation — including our own University of New Mexico — made it necessary to cancel the spring conference of the Republican Governors Association in Santa Fe last week.
May 11, 1995: CHAMA — Railroad junkies from around the country came to Chama on Wednesday to witness an unusual tourist attraction: Regular maintenance.
Nearly 100 tourists came to the small town to watch steam engines from the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad push an antique rotary blade to clear snow from the narrow-gauge tracks that run 64 miles north to Antonito, Colo.
