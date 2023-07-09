July 10, 1923: Las Vegas, N.M., July 10 — At nine o’clock this morning the question over in Las Vegas among lawyers and also newspaper correspondents, seems to be who is to be up before Judge Leahy today, Carl C. Magee, newspaper editor of Albuquerque, or Richard H. Hanna, former supreme court justice and now attorney for Magee.
A lengthy information charging misconduct of Hanna as an attorney at law was served informally on Hanna shortly before midnight last night, while he was seated in the offices of Hunker and Noble.
July 10, 1948: In arguments ranging from Wottoon’s tollgate to Santa Fe’s proposed country club, proponents of purchase of the electric utility argued for the move last night at Seth hall as a sure source of much needed revenue for the city.
July 10, 1973: Despite misgivings about setting a precedent, the city agreed Monday to help bail 25 Sol y Lomas subdivision families out of their water trouble.
The families have been without enough water to irrigate properly since last week, when one of the subdivision’s two wells went bad.
The developer, Allen Stamm, asked the Public Service Co. to provide temporary, “emergency” service to the families.
July 10, 1998: Forget poison — a Santa Fe environmental group is going to soap prairie dogs out of their burrows this weekend.
And city officials still smarting from the public outcry earlier this year over the gassing of prairie dogs, are donating a water truck and driver to the group.
“We’re all trying to change our ways,” said Ron Shirley, director of the Parks and recreation Department. “It means finding a way to work in harmony with nature.”