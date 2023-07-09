From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

July 10, 1923: Las Vegas, N.M., July 10 — At nine o’clock this morning the question over in Las Vegas among lawyers and also newspaper correspondents, seems to be who is to be up before Judge Leahy today, Carl C. Magee, newspaper editor of Albuquerque, or Richard H. Hanna, former supreme court justice and now attorney for Magee.

A lengthy information charging misconduct of Hanna as an attorney at law was served informally on Hanna shortly before midnight last night, while he was seated in the offices of Hunker and Noble.

Recommended for you