May 10, 1923: The effect of the drought of last year is seen in the Cuba and Gallinas district of the Santa Fe forest. The rangers report that there are 30 to 40 percent losses in cattle and horses in small herds.
Reports also indicate that the ranchers around Cuba are doing very little toward planting crops on account of the lack of suitable barns, the difficulty to get cheap labor, and perhaps for other reasons.
May 10, 1948: The U.S. Indian school of Santa Fe is holding its annual exhibition in the gallery. The combined interest of the government school and the museum has encouraged the unusual talent of the students since 1918. Not only do these young artists paint with exquisite line, color and design, with a perfection in fine detail, but they express a feeling for the background of their lives, in which the ceremonial dances with rich symbolic costumes and rhythmic movement give form to their sense of oneness with nature.
May 10, 1973: LOS ALAMOS — Friends and colleagues of Dr. J. Carson Mark will gather in Fuller Lodge on Saturday, May 12, at 6:30 p.m. at a party honoring him on occasion of his retirement from LASL after 27 years.
May 10, 1998: Sometimes, a river runs through Santa Fe. Sometimes, it doesn’t.
About 80 people took a tour of the Santa Fe River on Saturday, starting from its origins at the upper Santa Fe River Canyon. The tour, sponsored by the city and county of Santa Fe, concluded at a bosque in La Cieneguilla.
The tour was intended to familiarize city and county workers, elected representatives and residents of the river’s problems, potential and unique places.