From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

May 10, 1923: The effect of the drought of last year is seen in the Cuba and Gallinas district of the Santa Fe forest. The rangers report that there are 30 to 40 percent losses in cattle and horses in small herds.

Reports also indicate that the ranchers around Cuba are doing very little toward planting crops on account of the lack of suitable barns, the difficulty to get cheap labor, and perhaps for other reasons.

Recommended for you