May 10, 1922: Arrangements for Santa Fe's invasion of Belen, scheduled for next Sunday, were practically completed at a meeting of Manager Dan C. Ortiz's players held last night.
Manager Ortiz announced at least ten autos in addition to those reserved for the players were going to make the trip and some of the Santa Feans who went to Silver City for the Scottish Rite reunion, were expected to stop at Belen on the way home to take in the game.
May 10, 1947: The Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce has dispatched telegrams to members of the New Mexico congressional delegation urging that steps be taken to have sufficient funds restored to the U.S. Indian service for educational needs, E.R. (Ned) Wood, president, said today.
The chamber's action was the result of an announcement made here yesterday by Eric T. Hagberg, acting superintendent of the United Pueblos agency, that the Santa Fe and Albuquerque Indian schools would be closed May 29, pending final action on the Interior Department's appropriation for the next fiscal year.
May 10, 1972: ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (UPI) — Eight youthful antiwar demonstrators were injured in a clash with police Tuesday, including one University of New Mexico student who was seriously wounded by a shotgun blast.
Carolyn Babb Coburn, 22, a columnist for the school's student newspaper, was shot in the chest and stomach and underwent surgery to remove shotgun pellets at Presbyterian Hospital. Doctors said she was in serious condition.
May 10, 1997: A long-running dispute over a public sculpture is one step closer toward reaching a conclusion.
The city of Albuquerque and the Albuquerque Public Art Program have offered to purchase Bob Haozous' billboard-like sculpture Cultural Crossroads.