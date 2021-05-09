From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 10, 1921: Senator Catron Is Reported In Grave Condition
Sons Arrive From Fort Leavenworth, Kans., and California; Dictating Autobiography
May 10, 1946: The Santa Fe New Mexican publishes today, as a reader dividend, a special edition containing "The Atomic Future," an outline of nuclear energy development and potentialities written by Howard W. Blakeslee, the Pulitzer prize-winning Associated Press science reporter.
May 10, 1971: Road blocks went up throughout the Santa Fe area early today and armed officers searched the countryside for a 24-year-old Tucumcari man sentenced to life, who escaped from the State Penitentiary this morning.
May 10, 1996: LAMA — People here who have lost their homes are wondering whether federal aid will arrive. They can stop wondering.
It probably isn't on the way.
