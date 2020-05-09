From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 10, 1920: New Mexico-Arizona Will Get 15 Millions For Highways In Next Ten Years By Chamberlain Bill
May 10, 1945: The Board of Aldermen last night approved with amendments a proposed curb and gutter flood-control program to cost approximately $50,000 and ordered City Engineer David W. Thornburg to issue a call for bids at once.
May 10, 1970: More than 2,000 people cheered the selection of the man and young lady to portray Don Diego de Vargas and the Santa Fe Fiesta Queen during the Baile de Mayo at Sweeney Gymnasium Saturday night.
Portraying Don Diego de Vargas in the 258th annual Fiesta De Santa Fe (The Royal City of the Holy Faith) is Gilberto Antonio Martinez and the queen is Matilda Maria Herrera. The announcement came at 10 p.m.
May 10, 1995: Responding to criticism from animal rights advocates, Acoma Pueblo leaders apparently have decided to bar outsiders from viewing the pueblo’s traditional rooster pulls.
But opponents vow to violate pueblo rules against photography by trying to videotape the events this summer, hoping to generate more opposition to how roosters are killed and torn apart.
