From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 1, 1946: The New Mexico committee of the North Central Association recommends a warning for the Santa Fe municipal school board. Declaring the board violated “in spirit” an NCA regulation, the committee today notified members that continued violation, after a year’s time, would call for a recommendation that the association drop Santa Fe High school from its accredited list.
May 1, 1996: BANDELIER NATIONAL MONUMENT — An air tanker flies close overhead, spilling a load of rust-red slurry over a firefighting crew standing at the edge of a dirt road.
“Now this is exactly what we don’t want,” says crew superintendent Russell Copp, as his crew members duck behind what cover they can find — trees, trucks, each other.
... It was a minor setback at the beginning of what fire officials said could be the turning point in the battle to stop the Dome Fire — which in six days has charred 15,130 acres of the Dome and Bandelier wilderness areas.
