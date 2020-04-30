From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 1, 1920: The San Miguel County Teachers’ association held a very satisfactory meeting in Las Vegas yesterday, the great majority of the teachers in the county being present. Matters of interest to the teachers and the improvement of the schools in the county were discussed. The matter of salaries was also considered.
May 1, 1945: HITLER DEAD
London, May 1 — The German radio announced tonight Hitler was killed this afternoon in his command post at the Reichschancellory in Berlin.
May 1, 1970: Jack Daniels, gubernatorial candidate on the Democratic ticket, says he is disturbed that the Student Standards Committee at the University of New Mexico failed to take strong measures against two students who disrupted the speech of U.S. Sen. Strom Thurmond last month.
May 1, 1995: A rare combination of events is coming together that could make local engineer Ted Williams’ dream of seeing water flow year-round in the Santa Fe River a reality.
For nearly a decade, Williams has lobbied for construction of a pipeline to take treated water from the city’s wastewater treatment plant, off of Airport Road, some 10 miles back upstream for release into the river channel.
