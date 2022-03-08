From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 9, 1922: Our Hat is Off to the Citizens of Santa Fe Who Put the Santa Fe Bank on its Feet.
March 9, 1972: The Mobile Home Park Ordinance for the City of Santa Fe Unanimously was approved by the Santa Fe City Council at its regular meeting at City Hall Wednesday night.
The new law prohibits trailer parks in historical districts but allows them on other zones under a strict set of guidelines dealing with the ability of nearby schools to handle the increase in enrollment, the accessibility of utilities and paved streets, and the approval of three-fourths of the neighborhood within 100 feet.
March 9, 1997: Ask Sen. John Arthur Smith about the progress of the 1997 Legislature, and he responds ruefully, "When does the special session start?"
Smith's question means that the Legislature and Gov. Gary Johnson might not be able to resolve all the issues on the table before time runs out on the Legislature's 60-day regular session — making a subsequent special session necessary.
