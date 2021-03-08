From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 9, 1921: The prospect that the senate would pass the state-wide primary bill, already passed by the house under the leadership of Representative R.L. Baca, republican, appeared bright today.
Senator Malaquias Martinez and the other three republican senators heretofore regarded as against the primary in any shape stated following a conference with Governor Mechem late yesterday afternoon that they would support the bill.
March 9, 1946: Efforts to increase salaries of county and city school superintendents through pay for extra duties have been rebuffed by the state board of education.
In a session yesterday, the board directed State Comptroller C.R. Sebastian to disregard claims for additional pay for such extra duties and defined the scope of officials’ work.
March 9, 1971: Two major issues, spending and reapportionment, received decisive legislative action today.
The House Appropriations Committee rejected an attempt to increase the recommended appropriation level.
March 9, 1996: The professional sign painter who started a city-wide joke by putting a Masonite sign reading “Jaramilloville Municipal Building” on the real City Hall sign — said Friday he realizes his “15 minutes of fame” are almost up.
And by coincidence, the end of Tom Hyland’s brush with fame coincided with the end of the 13-year reign of Tom Fiorina as municipal court judge.
