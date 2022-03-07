From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 8, 1922: HAS politics in Santa Fe City Government Done YOUR Business Any Good, Mr. Merchant?
March 8, 1947: Governor Mabry has given the people of New Mexico new cause for confidence in his judgment by submitting his appropriation bill early and within the framework of the present tax structure.
His tax was eased, of course, by the fact that wartime savings, including the $1.5 million capitol building fund, provided a financial cushion. The budget-makers will not have to start from an empty till as they normally do.
March 8, 1972: Joe Valdes, mayoral winner, and his Volunteer for Santa Fe slate were swept into office by mandate of the people in Tuesday's municipal election.
Santa Fe voters also gave 14-year incumbent Municipal Judge R. E. "Cuate" Chavez an overwhelming vote of confidence with a 2-1 victory over his opponent.
March 8, 1997: El Dorado Utilities must stop pumping water from one of its largest wells within 60 days because it had no right to drill or use it, a state district judge ruled Friday.
Judge Steven Pfeffer's decision brought another wrinkle to a legal struggle that began more than 25 years ago.
At issue was whether the company could use water from the Lamy Well, which was drilled without a permit 20 feet away from an allowable well.
