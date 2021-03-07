From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 8, 1921: The resignation of United States Senator Fall was officially announced in the house and senate this morning in a message from Governor Mechem.
Representative R.L. Baca, Santa Fe, moved that a committee be appointed to draft a suitable resolution of congratulation to the new secretary of the interior, and Speaker Clancy named the Santa Fe county representative, Representative Hartell, democrat, and Representative Wade, republican.
March 8, 1946: Five days a week she goes on the air in Hollywood to broadcast to thousands of listeners over 25 Spanish-language stations. She receives more fan mail than many movie stars — yet few in the movie and radio capital have ever heard of her.
To her fans she is Chiquita, but her real name is Viola Gallegos, 20, and she went to Hollywood from Santa Fe with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Manuel Gallegos.
March 8, 1971: Four persons were held for arraignment today in Santa Fe Magistrate Court and two others in Espanola following a weekend crackdown on food stamp frauds.
March 8, 1996: Jerome Martinez, condemned to die for the murder of a 9-year-old girl, beat the executioner Thursday when he died in prison after a lengthy illness.
