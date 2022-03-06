From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 7, 1922: One hundred self-confessed bootleggers appeared in rapid succession — before U.S. District Judge Colin Neblett … and received sentences; a few were sent to jail, only a few were dismissed, and the majority were fined from $25 to $500.
March 7, 1947: Reports from the U.S. Forest Service and from the Public Service Co. of New Mexico indicate that conditions on the Santa Fe watershed are somewhat brighter today than they were a year ago. The annual measurements, taken each March 1 in the Santa Fe national forest, show that the snowfall and its water content in both the Pecos and Jemez divisions are slightly above the figures recorded 12 months ago, Forest Ranger F.M. Hodgin reported.
March 7, 1972: As the Gonzales City Administration attempts to complete an overdue audit report to save the Model Cities program, The New Mexican learned today that the City of Santa Fe has not submitted an audit report to the State Auditor’s office for the past three fiscal years.
State Auditor Frank Olmstead confirmed a report that his office is still waiting audit reports from the city for fiscal years 1968-69, 1969-70, and 1970-71.
March 7, 1997: An elderly couple who went cross-country skiing on the woman’s birthday were found dead near the Santa Fe Ski Area parking lot Thursday evening — 24 hours after they had wandered back into the woods to look for their dog.
Rescuers found Paul Steel, 70, and his wife, Beverly, 69, sitting in a snowdrift and holding hands on the Rio en Medio Trail, about a half a mile from the road leading to the ski area, St. John’s College Search and Rescue commander Mary Freitas said.
“They were found sitting up together,” she said.
