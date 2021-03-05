From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 7, 1921: Berger Loses Paper’s In High Court
Postmaster General Is Upheld in Barring Milwaukee Leader From the U.S. Mails.
March 7, 1946: Ramon Lujan 6111/2 Alarid street, reported to the city police his car had hit a man, knocking him down, at Galisteo and Water streets. The man refused a lift to the hospital, Lujan told the police saying, as he walked away, “a couple of drinks and that’ll fix me.”
March 7, 1971: El Castillo Apartments, one of Santa Fe’s largest apartment complexes, has been sold for $1.45 million to Christian Retirement Corp., a local non-profit corporation, and Christian Home Services, a national consultant organization specializing in retirement programs.
March 7, 1996: City Manager Isaac Pino’s fate will be among matters the new Santa Fe City Council considers when it convenes at its first regular meeting next Wednesday.
