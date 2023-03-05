March 6, 1923: A large part of Governor Hinkle's nominations were confirmed by the senate last night.
These include:
State Engineer — James A. French, Santa Fe.
Penitentiary Warden — J.B. McManus, Santa Fe.
Bank Examiner — L.B. Gregg, Clovis.
Tax Commissioner — Felix Garcia, Lumberton.
March 6, 1948: This weekend, New Mexico will greet its own boy, Our Clint Anderson, secretary of agriculture and devoted public servant since 1930. He will come to attend a meeting of the New Mexico Growers association which falls just in front of the opening of the Democratic primary campaign which some think may attract Our Clint as a candidate for senator.
March 6, 1973: Northern New Mexico is apparently experiencing the same post-Christmas job cutbacks as the rest of the state, according to a spokesman for the Employment Security Commission of New Mexico.
Charles Lehman of the commission's Albuquerque office said post-yule cuts, plus adverse weather conditions stifling construction and agriculture, have combined to make winter once again the worst time of year for jobs.
March 6, 1998: No Bob Dole, Jimmie Martínez: The senator from Kansas resigned from Congress to devote all his time to the presidency of the U.S. — an elusive goal, as it turned out. Here in Santa Fe, school-boardmember Jimmie Martínez not only held onto his position while running for the City Council, but now he's wont he District 1 seat, he's in no hurry to leave the Santa Fe Public Schools.
He didn't promise he'd immediately quit the board, goes Martínez' argument: He merely said he's leave — but he didn't say when. Parents of young children are familiar with this line of reasoning.