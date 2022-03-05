From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 6, 1922: House Burned To Ashes With Contents, Family Imperiled And Owner Remains Ignorant
March 6, 1947: Sen. James T. Brewster, Dona Ana county Democrat, threatened today to “pack my grip and go home” in the climax of a senatorial argument which completely snarled legislative action for more than an hour. Brewster’s statement came after he had been accused in open session by other senators of “using a club” on the body, of being a “stickler” for constitutional provisions regarding senate procedure, and of being “entirely unreasonable” in his actions. …
March 6, 1972: A record number of voters is expected to turn out for the Santa Fe Municipal Election between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday.
A total of 28 candidates are seeking positions as mayor, four City Council seats for four-year terms, one City Council position for an unexpired two-year term and a municipal judge for a two-year term.
March 6, 1997: LAS VEGAS, N.M. — Gov. Gary Johnson took his plans for welfare reform to Las Vegas on Wednesday and discovered an interesting fact.
At the Labor Department’s field office, where Johnson took a look at the job-search computers, there were no local listings for the kind of jobs unskilled welfare recipients might expect — jobs that pay minimum wage.
