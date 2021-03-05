From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 6, 1921: Bursum and Mechem, 1922;
Will It Look Exactly Right?
Governor Wondering, They Say
March 6, 1971: This year Santa Fe reverts to its prewar custom of a three-day Fiesta.
The decision to hold the celebration on Saturday, Aug. 21, Sunday, Sept. 1, and Monday, Labor Day, was reached at a luncheon meeting of the Fiesta council at La Fonda. A.B. Martinez, president, presided.
In recognition of 1946 as the centennial of the peaceful acquisition f the territory by Gen. Stephen Watts Kearny, the council decided that a commemorative feature will be held.
March 6, 1996: Incumbents Art Sanchez and Patti Bushee retained their seats on the Santa Fe City Council in Tuesday's voting. However, incumbent Anna Marie Baca lost her bid for election to her appointed state in the south-side District 4, where former two-term council Peso Chavez was elected.
